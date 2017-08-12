Kevin Durant clarifies comments on India, promises to visit country for more camps

New Delhi: Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant, on early Saturday morning, took to social media to clarify his comments that he had made about his visit to India, saying that his words "were taken out of the context."

The NBA star, who played an instrumental role in Warriors' road to the 2017 trophy, had paid a visit to India on promotional grounds, last month. Apart from dwindling in NDA activities which also included a Guinness Book of World Record for conducting the largest basketball lesson, Kevin also wandered around the nation.

Talking about his experience, Kevin said, " It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s*** was really, really dope to me."

His comments went viral and eventually words of anger flowed in from the Indian crowd, thus prompting the basketball player to post a clarification note taking the blame on himself.

On his official Twitter account, he wrote, "Sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context, I’m grateful for the time I’ve got to spend there and I’m really pissed about how my comments came off, that’s my fault, should’ve worded that better.

“I spoke about the difference between my imagination and reality there in Delhi and about where the game is compared to the rest of the world. No offense from this side, I’m coming back out there for more camps and cool s***. Sorry...” he added.