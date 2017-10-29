Kidambi Srikanth wins French Open, wins fourth Super Series title of 2017

New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth created history as he became the first Indian player to win four Superseries titles in a year after he won the men's singles title at the French Open on Sunday.

He defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in the final to achieve this feat.

This win further adds on to the Indian's list of firsts as he also became the only Indian to win the French Open since it became a Superseries event in 2007.

He is also likely to rise to a career-best number two in the world rankings that will come out on Thursday.

He is now only the fourth player after Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long to win four or more men's singles Superseries titles in a calendar year.