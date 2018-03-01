Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament 2018: Full schedule, TV timings, live streaming
The 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup begins in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday, where India will look to improve on their show from last year when they ended up with a bronze medal.
New Delhi: The 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup begins in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday, where India will look to improve on their show from last year when they ended up with a bronze medal.
India, the five-time winners, have overall won 14 medals at the tournament that is considered as the best international grooming ground for youngsters.
The Indian team will be led by Sardar Singh, who has been handed over the captaincy reins since the Hockey India selectors decided to rest regular captain Manpreet Singh, along with senior pro PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Akashdeep Singh.
The six-team tournament will feature No. 1 Australia, Rio Olympics champions Argentina, defending champions England, Ireland and hosts Malaysia, besides India.
The tournament is played in the round-robin format where each team plays the other once and the top two at the end of the league stage qualify for the final.
Here's all you need to know:
Teams
Australia, Argentina, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia
When
March 3 to 10, 2018
Where
Ipoh, Malaysia
Live on TV
Star Sports 1
Live streaming on Internet
Hotstar.com
Schedule:
March 3, 2018
India vs Argentina - 1330 IST
Australia vs England - 1530 IST
Malaysia vs Ireland - 1800 IST
March 4, 2018
India vs England - 1330 IST
Ireland vs Argentina - 1530 IST
Malaysia vs Australia - 1800 IST
March 5, 2018
Rest Day
March 6, 2018
England vs Ireland - 1330 IST
India vs Australia - 1530 IST
Malaysia vs Argentina - 1800 IST
March 7, 2018
Australia vs Ireland - 1335 IST
Argentina vs England - 1535 IST
India vs Malaysia - 1805 IST
March 8, 2018
Rest Day
March 9, 2018
Argentina vs Australia - 1335 IST
India vs Ireland - 1535 IST
England vs Malaysia - 1805 IST
March 10, 2018
5th-6th Place - 1300 IST
3rd-4th Place - 1530 IST
Final - 1800 IST