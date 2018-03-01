Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament 2018: Full schedule, TV timings, live streaming

New Delhi: The 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup begins in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Saturday, where India will look to improve on their show from last year when they ended up with a bronze medal.

India, the five-time winners, have overall won 14 medals at the tournament that is considered as the best international grooming ground for youngsters.

The Indian team will be led by Sardar Singh, who has been handed over the captaincy reins since the Hockey India selectors decided to rest regular captain Manpreet Singh, along with senior pro PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

The six-team tournament will feature No. 1 Australia, Rio Olympics champions Argentina, defending champions England, Ireland and hosts Malaysia, besides India.

The tournament is played in the round-robin format where each team plays the other once and the top two at the end of the league stage qualify for the final.

Here's all you need to know:

Teams

Australia, Argentina, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia

When

March 3 to 10, 2018

Where

Ipoh, Malaysia

Live on TV

Star Sports 1

Live streaming on Internet

Hotstar.com

Schedule:

March 3, 2018

India vs Argentina - 1330 IST

Australia vs England - 1530 IST

Malaysia vs Ireland - 1800 IST

March 4, 2018

India vs England - 1330 IST

Ireland vs Argentina - 1530 IST

Malaysia vs Australia - 1800 IST

March 5, 2018

Rest Day

March 6, 2018

England vs Ireland - 1330 IST

India vs Australia - 1530 IST

Malaysia vs Argentina - 1800 IST

March 7, 2018

Australia vs Ireland - 1335 IST

Argentina vs England - 1535 IST

India vs Malaysia - 1805 IST

March 8, 2018

Rest Day

March 9, 2018

Argentina vs Australia - 1335 IST

India vs Ireland - 1535 IST

England vs Malaysia - 1805 IST

March 10, 2018

5th-6th Place - 1300 IST

3rd-4th Place - 1530 IST

Final - 1800 IST