Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: A sneak-peak into Indian boxer's all past eight wins

New Delhi: After winning all of his eight battles as pro, WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh is set to lock horns with China's No.1 boxer and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitali in a battle that will decide who the 'King of Asia' will be.

Both boxers will put their respective WBO titles at stake, and whoever wins the bout takes home, not just his title, but the opponent's as well. (Vijender vs Zulpikar - All you need to know!)

The 31-year-old former Olympic bronze-medallist will be fighting his ninth professional fight, having won all of his past 8 bouts against the 23-year-old opponent from China who also is unbeaten, having won all 9 of his previous bouts.

Vijender Singh vs Sonny Whiting, October 10, 2015, Pro Boxing Debut Bout

Vijender Singh roared into the professional boxing with a victory against Briton Sonny Whiting in the third round of the middleweight bout at the Manchester Arena.

Vijender Singh vs Dean Gillen, November 7, 2015, Second Pro Boxing Match

Vijender smashed 33-year-old Dean to take an early advantage and eventually winning his second match quite easily.

Vijender Singh vs Samet Hyuseinov, December 12, 2015, Third Pro Boxing Match

The Olympics bronze medalist faced Samet Hyuseinov from Sofia, Bulgaria in his third pro boxing match.

Vijender Singh vs Alexander Horvath, March 12, 2016, Fourth Pro Boxing Match

the Indian pugilist had it easy against Alexander as he won by another easy technical knockout (TKO).

Vijender Singh vs Matiouze Royer, April 30, 2015, Fifth Pro Boxing Match

The Commonwealth Games winner from India made it five in a row with his heroic win over Frenchman Matiouze Royer.

Vijender Singh vs Andrzej Soldra, May 13, 2016, Sixth Pro Boxing Match

Vijender Singh earned his sixth consecutive victory in professional boxing at the Macron Stadium.

Vijender Singh vs Kerry Hope, July 16, 2016, Seventh Pro Boxing Match

Vijender Singh created history when he clinched the World Boxing Organisation Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title.

Vijender Singh vs Francis Cheka, December 17, 2016, Seventh Pro Boxing Match

Vijender defended his WBO Asia Pacific Super-Middleweight title by beating Tanzanian boxer Francis Cheka by a TKO at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.

The eight victories that Vijender had claimed, 7 of them had come in knockouts. Here's a look at all 7 of those knockout victories:

Zulpikar, who is almost the exact same height as Vijender – six feet tall – is known for his speed and aggression in the ring, compared to the Indian’s tactical approach, but which approach will emerge victorious today? Only time will tell