close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Jinder Mahal survives nasty crash to defend WWE Championship title

Mahal, ergo, not only retained his title once again, but also became the third WWE superstar to successfully defend his title in SummerSlam debut.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 08:56
WATCH: Jinder Mahal survives nasty crash to defend WWE Championship title
Twitter ( @SummerSlam )

New Delhi: Defending his title in his third pay-per-view event, The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal retained his WWE Championship title at SummerSlam 2017, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at the Barclays Centre, New York, today. ( WWE SummerSlam 2017: As it happened )

Shinshuke Nakamura had headed down to the second biggest pay-per-view event in the WWE calendar, defeating 15-time World Champions John Cena at last week's SmackDown live. Stats was on his side – the Japanese had never lost the main roster match in WWE.

For Mahal, it was his third title defence match in a pay-per-view event since clinching the belt away from Randy Orton at Backlash in May, becoming the 50th WWE Champion and first of the Indian origin. After his Battleground victory over Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match, Jinder Mahal had come forth to demand a new opponent for SummerSlam. John Cena had approached but was later set up with Nakamura for a No.1 contenders match. Despite it being Mahal's first SummerSlam appearance, history laid by his side – the Championship title has always been defended at this pay-per-view event, since 1992

The match kicked off and Nakamura was the one who dominated through the first part of the match. Umpteen punches and kicks from the challenger showed that the night might see the end of the Indian, until the interference from the Singh Brothers.

Watch the that video here...

Mahal went in for a spear to the Challenger, missed it and struck the ring post. With Mahal writhing in pain, it seemed a perfect opportunity for the Japanese to rewrite the history books and just then the Singh Brothers stepped in. Though Nakamura fought them off, the interference gave ample time to the Modern Day Maharaja to step up and finish off Nakamura with an arm-trap neckbreaker.

Mahal, ergo, not only retained his title once again, but also became the third WWE superstar to successfully defend his title in SummerSlam debut.

Watch the entire video here...

 

TAGS

WWEWWE SummerSlamWWE SummerSlam 2017SummerSlam 2017Jinder MahalShinsuke NakamuraJinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamurasports newsWWE newsWrestling News

From Zee News

BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 1

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian batsman to hit six consecutive 50-plus scores against any team in ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian batsman to h...

WATCH: Injured Broke Lesnar returns to beat Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman in WWE SummerSlam
Other Sports

WATCH: Injured Broke Lesnar returns to beat Samoa Joe, Roma...

Brilliant Neymar dazzles in PSG&#039;s 6-2 thumping of Toulouse
Football

Brilliant Neymar dazzles in PSG's 6-2 thumping of Toul...

Garbine Muguruza routs would-be No 1 Simona Halep for Cincinnati WTA title
Tennis

Garbine Muguruza routs would-be No 1 Simona Halep for Cinci...

Cincinnati Masters: Grigor Dimitrov downs Nick Kyrgios for biggest career crown
Tennis

Cincinnati Masters: Grigor Dimitrov downs Nick Kyrgios for...

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Jinder Mahal, Brock Lesnar retain titles
Other Sports

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Jinder Mahal, Brock Lesnar retain titl...

Antonio Conte hails Chelsea&#039;s performance against Tottenham, calls it &#039;perfect response&#039;
Football

Antonio Conte hails Chelsea's performance against Tott...

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli&#039;s rapid chase inspires Team India to &#039;record&#039; win over Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli's rapid chase inspires Tea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video