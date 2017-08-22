WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal's special message for India post victory over Shinsuke Nakamura

New Delhi: Indo-Candian wrestler Jiinder Mahal retained his WWE Championship title for the third time by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE pay-per-view event SummerSlam 2017 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

With the win, Mahal extended his title reign to 91 days, though he did suffer defeats to the hands of Randy Orton and John Cena in non-title matches ahead of the clash with Nakamura.

Nakamura was the odds on favourite to win after Mahal had lost two consecutive encounters before defeating Money in the Bag holder Baron Corbin in build up SummerSlam.

The match was short-spanned considering the title at stake. Nakamura, who was on the offensive early on, had to deal with the Singh Brother - Sunil and Samir – which earned Mahal an opportunity to take advantage and hit his finisher, The Khallas, on Nakamura to retain the title.

Here's the 'Modern Day Maharaja' giving his Indian fans a special message post victory:

The Maharaja speaks on his win after @WWE SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/80vlmUQeqH — SPN- Wrestling (@SPN_Wrestling) August 22, 2017

Earlier, Mahal had expressed his desire to perform in India and admitted that the WWE is working to build their fanbase in the country.

When asked about when will perform in India, Mahal had said, "Hopefully very soon. I know WWE is working at the moment to lock something in for India and will officially announce the dates."