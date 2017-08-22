close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal's special message for India post victory over Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura was the odds on favourite to win after Mahal had lost two consecutive encounters before defeating Money in the Bag holder Baron Corbin in build up SummerSlam. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 10:42
WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal&#039;s special message for India post victory over Shinsuke Nakamura
Courtesy: Twitter (@SPN_Wrestling)

New Delhi: Indo-Candian wrestler Jiinder Mahal retained his WWE Championship title for the third time by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE pay-per-view event SummerSlam 2017 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on Sunday. 

With the win, Mahal extended his title reign to 91 days, though he did suffer defeats to the hands of Randy Orton and John Cena in non-title matches ahead of the clash with Nakamura.

Nakamura was the odds on favourite to win after Mahal had lost two consecutive encounters before defeating Money in the Bag holder Baron Corbin in build up SummerSlam. 

The match was short-spanned considering the title at stake. Nakamura, who was on the offensive early on, had to deal with the Singh Brother - Sunil and Samir – which earned Mahal an opportunity to take advantage and hit his finisher, The Khallas, on Nakamura to retain the title.

Here's the 'Modern Day Maharaja' giving his Indian fans a special message post victory:

Earlier, Mahal had expressed his desire to perform in India and admitted that the WWE is working to build their fanbase in the country.

When asked about when will perform in India, Mahal had said, "Hopefully very soon. I know WWE is working at the moment to lock something in for India and will officially announce the dates."

TAGS

Jinder MahalShinsuke NakamuraWWESummerSlamvs Shinsuke NakamuraWWE news

From Zee News

Alastair Cook looks set to knock Virat Kohli out of top 5 in ICC Test Rankings
cricket

Alastair Cook looks set to knock Virat Kohli out of top 5 i...

Conor McGregor win would be &#039;dreadful&#039; for boxing, says Jeff Horn
Other Sports

Conor McGregor win would be 'dreadful' for boxing...

WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismissing Glenn Phillips in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismis...

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid custody fight over her son
Tennis

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid custody fight...

UCL Play-offs, 2nd Leg: Jurgen Klopp feels the heat as Liverpool eye group stage progression
Football

UCL Play-offs, 2nd Leg: Jurgen Klopp feels the heat as Live...

Raheem Sterling rescues 10-man Man City against Everton as Wayne Rooney nets 200th EPL goal
English Premier LeagueFootball

Raheem Sterling rescues 10-man Man City against Everton as...

India A batsmen falter to concede first innings lead
cricket

India A batsmen falter to concede first innings lead

Dale Steyn posts progress video, announces return to competitive cricket
cricket

Dale Steyn posts progress video, announces return to compet...

Manchester United closing in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing: Report
English Premier LeagueFootball

Manchester United closing in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video