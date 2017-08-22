close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:53
Winners of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand awards announced

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry, today, announced the winners Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awards.

As many as 17 sports personalities were honoured with the 2017 Arjuna awards including cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur; golfer SSP Chawrasia, tennis player Saketh Myneni.

Several para-athletes like Mariyappan and Varun Singh Bhati, VJ Surekha (Archery), track & field athletes Khushbir Kaur and Arokia Rajiv were also named in the list.

For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards, the names of para athlete Devendra Jhajharia and Hockey player Sardar Singh were picked.

Jhajharia had won a gold medal in men’s javelin throw F46 category in the Rio Paralympics, becoming the most successful Indian para athlete ever. The 35-year-old, a left-hand amputee, is the only Indian para athlete to have won two gold medals in the Paralympics, the earlier one being the yellow metal he won in 2004 Athens.

Sardar, on the other hand, has been an ever-present pivot in Hockey India's recent resurgence. He made his debut for India in the junior team during India's tour to Poland in 2003 04.

In 2006, he graduated to the senior side making debut against Pakistan. Known for his high fitness levels not only in India but worldwide, Sardar was included in the 18-men FIH All Star team in 2010 and 2011.

Here's the complete list of awardees:

Last year, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and Jitu Rai were honoured with the Khel Ratna awards. It was the first time the Khel Ratna was awarded to four sportspersons.

