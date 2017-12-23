हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pakistan High Commission staffer injured in accident in Delhi

A Pakistan High Commission staffer was injured after his car rammed into a bus in Delhi University's south campus area, police said.

PTI| Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
Comments |
Pakistan High Commission staffer injured in accident in Delhi

New Delhi: A Pakistan High Commission staffer was injured after his car rammed into a bus in Delhi University's south campus area, police said.

45-year-old Rao Mohammad Anwar was in the vehicle when it collided with the Haryana Roadways bus yesterday, they added.

Anwar was being treated at a hospital.

Police are investigating the matter. 

Tags:
PakistanPakistan High CommissionDelhiDelhi accident
Next
Story

Delhi government tests ‘anti-smog gun’ in Anand Vihar area, fails to shoot down pollution

Trending