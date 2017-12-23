Pakistan High Commission staffer injured in accident in Delhi
PTI| Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
New Delhi: A Pakistan High Commission staffer was injured after his car rammed into a bus in Delhi University's south campus area, police said.
45-year-old Rao Mohammad Anwar was in the vehicle when it collided with the Haryana Roadways bus yesterday, they added.
Anwar was being treated at a hospital.
Police are investigating the matter.