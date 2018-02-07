Nitish Kumar felicitates nonagenarian in Patna who got MA degree at 98 years

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday felicitated nonagenarian Rajkumar Vaishya, who was recently awarded a Masters degree at the age of 98.

Vaishya was awarded MA in Economics by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad at the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University in December last year.

Kumar presented Vaishya with an 'angavastra' depicting the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagrah, and a book on the 350th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, an official release said.

Vaishya's son Santosh Kumar - a retired professor at National Institute of Technology, Patna - was a teacher of the chief minister, who is an engineering graduate.

The nonagenarian told Kumar that he was inspired to pursue studies at this age because of his own love of learning and a desire to inspire future generations.

Vaishya, who was born and brought up in Agra and came to Bihar after his graduation to take up a job as law officer in a company, also said he was writing a book, a copy of which he would present Kumar.