Aamir Khan lauds Vinesh Phogat for winning gold at Asian Games, proudly says 'Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!'

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan impressed one and sundry with his power act in sports biopic 2016 film 'Dangal'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat has become the first Indian woman wrestler to bag the Gold medal in Asian Games in the 50 kg category. Soon after the young wrestler won her gold, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. 

And 'Dangal' actor Aamir Khan too throned Twitter to congratulate Vinesh on her big win. What better line than one from 'Dangal' to wish her on this huge achievement? He wrote: "Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you. Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal. 
Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!

This was the tagline of 'Dangal' which was based on the Phogat family. It showed who Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan impressed one and sundry with his power act in sports biopic 2016 film 'Dangal'. It was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. 

