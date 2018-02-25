Aamir Khan mourns Sridevi's death, feels 'deeply disturbed'

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden demise has shaken the entire nation, leaving her family, friends and fans in a state of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Amar Singh and several other dignitaries have extended their condolences to the family. She was 54.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their grief. Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan too shared a heartfelt note on the micro-blogging site. He posted:

Besides Aamir, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Juhi Chawla and Mahira Khan extended their condolences.

The actress died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai during midnight on February 24, 2018. The entire Kapoor family was in the UAE to celebrate the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi along with younger daughter Khushi and producer husband Boney Kapoor too was seen at the wedding.

The legendary actress has left behind a rich filmography. She featured in several path-breaking ventures. She was last seen in 'Mom' which released in 2017 and reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Zero' will be her on-screen venture.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.