Aamir Khan supports 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim; says 'you are a role model for me'!

New Delhi: After a young 16-year-old actress Zaira Wasim reportedly posted a full-length apology on her social media handle and later deleted it, the nation woke up to her support.Zaira Wasim reportedly posted a full-length apology on her social media handle and later deleted it, the nation woke up to her support.

Zaira played the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' recently. After Twitter erupted in her support, Mr Perfectionist Khan too wrote a small piece backing the young teenage girl.

He wrote:

Zaira had earlier posted, “

Zaira Wasim,who played young Geeta in 'Dangal' apologises on social media,says "Many offended by my recent actions or by ppl I recently met" pic.twitter.com/VKn72xqtgj — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

No idea why this has become a big issue. Again and again I'm telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone: Zaira Wasim pic.twitter.com/FLu8ojs0wq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

The young actress, who hails from Kashmir valley had recently met Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who even praised her for her immense good work. However, reports suggested that after this meeting, the actress was trolled and this led to her posting an apology.