close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Aamir Khan supports 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim; says 'you are a role model for me'!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:32
Aamir Khan supports &#039;Dangal&#039; actress Zaira Wasim; says &#039;you are a role model for me&#039;!

New Delhi: After a young 16-year-old actress Zaira Wasim reportedly posted a full-length apology on her social media handle and later deleted it, the nation woke up to her support.Zaira Wasim reportedly posted a full-length apology on her social media handle and later deleted it, the nation woke up to her support.

Zaira played the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' recently. After Twitter erupted in her support, Mr Perfectionist Khan too wrote a small piece backing the young teenage girl.

He wrote:

Zaira had earlier posted, “

The young actress, who hails from Kashmir valley had recently met Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who even praised her for her immense good work. However, reports suggested that after this meeting, the actress was trolled and this led to her posting an apology.

 

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:32

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.