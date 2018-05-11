Aamir Khan to attend special screening of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' marking 30 years in Bollywood

New Delhi: From a mere chocolate boy to Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan has had one heck of a journey. The master of his craft has successfully completed thirty years in the world of cinema and to celebrate his journey, Aamir will attend the special screening of his first film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' organised by a radio house in Mumbai.

To celebrate 30 successful years of Aamir Khan in Bollywood, Radio Nasha has organized a special screening at Deepak Talkies also known as Matterden now on Saturday evening at Lower Parel.

Aamir Khan will attend the special screening along with director Mansoor Khan and his sister Nuzrat Khan, singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

The audience will always remember Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak for giving Bollywood one of its biggest stars. The film not only did wonders at the box office but also became a hot favourite among the viewers.

Hailed as one of Bollywood's most powerful actors, Aamir Khan has treated his fans with some of the finest films that have not only attained commercial success but also got critical acclaim. Over the years, Aamir Khan has earned unfathomable fanbase across the globe.

Aamir is known for films like Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini amongst many others that have done humungous business not only at the Indian box office but created a similar impact on International box office as well.

Aamir Khan is known to deliver quality content-driven yet entertaining films and has emerged as the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

He would be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan, that also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.