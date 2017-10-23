Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Aamir Khan wishes 'Superstar' Zaira Wasim on her birthday

Aamir Khan has wished his co-star Zaira Wasim on her birthday, saying he hopes she forever shines as bright as the superstar she is.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 17:32 PM IST
Comments |
Zaira turned 17 today.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to wish his Secret Superstar co-actor.

"Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are! God bless. Love. a," Aamir wrote.

After Dangal, the Advait Chandan-directed film is the duo's second collaboration.

Secret Superstar narrates the story of a teenager (Zaira) who aspires to be a singer, while Aamir plays a flamboyant music composer who takes her under his wing.

 

