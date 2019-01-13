हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's pic with son Azad is too cute to miss!

 We wonder what the father-son duo is thinking about!

Aamir Khan&#039;s pic with son Azad is too cute to miss!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan seldom posts on social media and hence whenever he uploads a pic, it has got to make headlines. The superstar took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an endearing picture with his son, Azad. In the pic, Azad can be seen sitting on Aamir's shoulder and striking the same 'thinking pose' as his father.

Check out the endearing picture here that captures the father-son bond:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

The picture is going viral and people are absolutely loving the adorable moment. We wonder what the father-son duo is thinking about!

On the work front, Aamir's last outing 'Thugs Of Hindostan' failed to create any magic on the big screens. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had previously directed the superstar in 'Dhoom 3' could not match up to the expectations of delivering a mega hit.

'Thugs Of Hindostan' featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles and Katrina Kaif in a pivotal part. The movie also starred Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in an important role.

This was the first time that Big B and Aamir shared screen space together. The venture was backed by Yash Raj Films.

Tags:
Aamir khanAamir Khan son picAzad KhanAamir Khan picsThugs of Hindostan

Must Watch