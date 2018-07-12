हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Aanand L. Rai has a heart-warming message for Shah Rukh Khan—See pic

Looks like the director of 'Zero', Anand L. Rai is in awe of King Khan.

Aanand L. Rai has a heart-warming message for Shah Rukh Khan—See pic

New Delhi: The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Zero'. The movie created quite a spark as soon as it was announced and there is much excitement in the air for the film. SRK plays the role of a dwarf in the movie and his character has been compared with Peter Dinklage's character, Tyrion Lannister from the epic fantasy series 'Game of Thrones'.

Looks like the director of 'Zero', Anand L. Rai is in awe of King Khan. The ace-director took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared a caricature of Shah Rukh. Along with it, a heart-warming message was written.

Rai wrote, “I really don’t know whether it’s this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab @iamsrk Have enjoyed every moment of filming #zero !!!!”

'Zero' is slated to release on December 21 this year.

The first teaser of the film was released on January 1, 2018, giving us a sneak-peek into what the film is likely to be.

The movie stars SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Superstar Salman Khan will also have a guest role in the film. It has been ages since SRK and Salman have shared screen space and it will be interesting to see the two in one frame.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanzeroAnand L. Rai

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close