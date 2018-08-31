Aayush Sharma has no clue why Arpita deleted Katrina Kaif's pic with Salman Khan's mother

Mumbai: A photograph of Katrina Kaif hugging Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan was all over the internet a couple of days back. Arpita Khan Sharma had shared the pic on Instagram but for reasons unknown, she ended up deleting it.

Meanwhile, fans had shared the image and had even posted comments like "saas bahu goals" etc.

The picture was really adorable because the bond that Katrina shares with Salman's family was clearly reflecting.

Aayush Sharma, Arpita's husband and Salman's brother-in-law loved the image but has no clue why his wife deleted it.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Ayush while promoting his debut film Loveratri during an event said, "Pata Nahi, kyun delete ki. Achhi photo thi, maine bhi dekhi (sic)." He said she may have deleted it to stop people from misinterpreting it or giving it a wrong connotation.

The photo shared by Arpita had Katrina (dressed as a bride) hugging Salman's mother Salma Khan.

The cast and crew of Salman's 2019 Eid release Bharat was in Malta to shoot for the film. His mother Salma too had accompanied the team of Bharat along with her daughter Alvira.

For the unversed, Aayush is being launched by Salman. Loveratri produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salma Khan.

The film which also marks the debut of Warina Hussain is slated to release on September 21, 2018.