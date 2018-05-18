AB de Villiers to name his third child after a world famous Indian monument?

New Delhi: South African batsman AB de Villiers is one of the most-loved cricketers in the world. He is also one of the key players in the Virat Kohli-led franchise in the IPL. Villiers has many devoted followers in India who are die-hard fans of his batting. But seems like the love is mutual. If reports are to be believed, Villiers has expressed his desire to name his third child after the Indian wonder Taj Mahal.

As per sources, Taj Mahal is really special to AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle as the batsman had reportedly proposed marriage to Danielle in front of the Taj Mahal in 2012.

According to Deccan Chronicle, De Villiers had popped the question, ‘You’re the one I want to live with forever. Danielle, will you marry me?. The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Both AB and Danielle are proud parents to Abraham de Villiers Junior (AB de Villiers Jr.) born in 2015 and John Richard de Villiers born in 2017. He will reportedly name his third child Taj as the name is very close to his heart.

However, Villiers is not the only one to name his child after India or an Indian symbol. He seems to be inspired by a South African cricketer, Jonty Rhodes. Rhodes, who is currently a fielding coach in an IPL franchise, had named his daughter India after his wife Melanie Wolf gave birth to their daughter in India. "It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance," Rhodes had said in a statement, reports suggest.