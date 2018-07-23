हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan lashes out at web portal for publishing 'fake stories' suggesting he and Aishwarya had a fight

Abhishek Bachchan lashes out at web portal for publishing &#039;fake stories&#039; suggesting he and Aishwarya had a fight
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday, called out a web portal for publishing a story that claimed that he and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a scuffle while returning to Mumbai from London. 

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote "With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continuously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote in reply to the portal's tweet, which was later deleted.

The said story was based on a video of Abhishek and Aishwarya arriving at Mumbai airport from their vacay in London. The article claimed that the duo were fighting and Aishwarya did not let Aaradhya hold her father’s hand. The site, however, removed the story after  Abhishek's tweet.

This isn't the first time Abhishek has called out on a publication. A few days ago, a twitter user trolled him for living with his parents. To which, Abhishek had the wittiest thing to say, "'Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

When a fan asked why he replied to the troll, he answered, "Sometimes they need to be put in their place."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has finished shooting for his comeback film 'Manmarziyan' directed by Anurag Kashyap. Post wrapping up the shoot, Abhishek penned an emotional letter that read, " Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile....” Not only that, he also thanked his co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Kanika Dhillon and the crew of the film,”To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapseeand @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!!”

The film is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

