Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen dies in road accident

New Delhi: Reality TV show MTV Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen, who recently got eliminated from the show, died in a road accident.

According to a TellyChakkar report, Danish had gone to attend a wedding and while returning from the same, his car met with an accident and he was declared dead.

Show host Vikas Gupta, who became a household name after appearing in Bigg Boss 11, took to social media to inform fans about his death.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas wrote, "Danish tu humesha Zehen main Rahega, how do I tell the other houseguests that you aren't coming back. You are the coloured hair king of AceOfSpace #Coolestbadboi You looked like a baby as I saw you lying down, thinking you could wake up anytime. You have long gone but you shall remain always in my #Zehen Thankyou for teaching me this word."

Ace Of Space is based on a similar format as that of Bigg Boss and this is the first season to air on the youth-centric channel MTV.