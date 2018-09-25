हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dalip Tahil

Actor Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving

The actor, however, has been granted bail.

Actor Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil was arrested on Sunday night for driving under the influence of alcohol. The Mumbai cops held him as his car reportedly hit an autorickshaw injuring two passengers.

According to timesofindia.com, the actor's car hit the auto and tried to speed away but was stuck due to traffic congestion. The roads were jammed due to Ganesh Visarjan celebrations and the injured passengers caught hold of the actor.

After a brief scuffle, the injured passengers reportedly called the cops and the actor was arrested. The report states that cops identified that Dalip was driving the vehicle and was taken for a medical check-up.

He has been booked for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The actor, however, has been granted bail.

Dalip Tahil has acted in several Bollywood movies. He was first seen in Shyam Benegal's 'Ankur' which released in 1974. He even dubbed for Kurt Russell's character in Hindi for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.

 

 

Tags:
Dalip Tahildalip tahil arresteddalip tahil drunkDrunk DrivingBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close