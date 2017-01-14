Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence over Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif relationship!
New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur has of late been in the limelight for being too pally with Katrina Kaif and maintaining a safe distance from buddy Ranbir Kapoor. But is there any truth in these reports?
Well, turns out that there is nothing of the sort going on that the grapevine is suggesting. Pinkvilla.com quoted Aditya as telling a leading daily, "Enough has been said about their relationship, whichever way it is. Let's just say that it is something that I have maintained. I share an equation with both of them. I have worked with both Ranbir and Katrina. I have known them personally and I have not over complicated the matter. That is why my equations with them are simplified."
Adi is a good friend of both and let's just keep it to that.
Aditya was last seen in 'OK Jaanu' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film released on January 13, 3017.
