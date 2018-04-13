After flooring fans with her 'wink', Priya Prakash Varrier is back with new 'eyebrow' raising video—Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight star after the famous 'wink' video went viral on the social media. The 18-year-old actress floored everyone with her one act, and in turn got a massive fan following on Instagram and Twitter.

There are several fan clubs dedicated to Priya, who shared pictures and videos related to her. One such fan page on Instagram/Twitter posted the latest video featuring Priya and her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof. If their 'wink' video made you fall for the newbies then this 'eyebrow' raising clip is a must watch for you.

Watch it here:

Good morning

Have a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/6QKXBCmOtA — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) April 13, 2018

Isn't it cute?

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl. All thanks to the video, Priya became a social media sensation overnight.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and people have already given their big thumbs up to the song. Looks like Priya's popularity is surely going to help the film fetch good numbers at the Box Office.