After Sania Mirza, Neil Nitin Mukesh announces wife's pregnancy with adorable posts

New Delhi: After Shahid Kapoor and Sania Mirza, Bollywood actor Niel Nitin Mukesh took to social media to announce his wife, Rukmini Sahay‘s pregnancy through the cutest posts.

Neil shared two animated pictures on Instagram and captioned them, "Now we will be three''.

Now we will be THREE A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

His father Nitin Mukesh too shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “And now they will be three”.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay tied the knot in a big-fat Indian wedding ceremony in Udaipur, in February 2017. The wedding was a grand affair and was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. It was a three-day long affair.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and his doting wife Mira Rajput also took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child by putting up a picture featuring Misha as Big sister.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik too posted unique pictures on Instagram that clearly stated that they are expecting their first child.They also reiterated that the child's surname would be Mirza Malik.

Congratulatory messages flooded Sania and Shoaib's accounts as soon as they announced Sania's pregnancy in a unique manner.

Earlier in March 2018, Sania and Shoaib had said in a statement that they wanted a daughter but whenever they decide to start a family, Sania would want her child's surname to be 'Mirza Malik'.