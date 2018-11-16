हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

After spending cosy evening with rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora steps out in a vintage dress

Malaika Arora has defied age like a pro! After partying with her pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor at the party hosted by Maheep Kapoor, the actress-model was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai and she rocked her casual outing look. 

After spending cosy evening with rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora steps out in a vintage dress
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora has defied age like a pro! After partying with her pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor at the party hosted by Maheep Kapoor, the actress-model was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai and she rocked her casual outing look. 

She stepped out wearing a classic vintage styled blue dress with balloon sleeves. She had her hair tied into a high bun while oversized shades complemented her look. She rounded off her look with white espadrilles.  

You possibly can't help but get smitten by this beauty who is majorly into yoga, fitness and gymming. 

Malaika recently opened her own fitness centre which focusses on yoga. She is currently rumoured to be dating Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor and speculations are rife about the two planning to take their relationship to next level. 

Malaika has worked in several films and is known for her impeccable style sense and oomph factor. She is also a stunning dancer.

Tags:
Malaika Aroramalaika arjunArjun KapoorKareena KapoorAmrita Arora

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close