After Taapsee Pannu questions producers, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' makers release official statement

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actress Taapsee Pannu has proved her acting mettle in a number of critically-acclaimed movies. Her rich filmography includes path-breaking projects like 'Pink', 'Mulk' and 'Manmarziyaan'. In all of these, she got recognition for her performance and the audience appreciated her craft.

However, the actress in an interview with Mumbai Mirror made a shocking statement about being dropped from her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. She said that she deserved to know the reason for her being dropped. She claimed that she was not informed prior before the decision was taken by the producers.

After Taapsee's allegation, the producers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' have issued an official statement.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, the statement reads:

"When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project – Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film. The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as Producers have never made any commitment to her. We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee. Tapasee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh."

Well, looks like the casting is yet to be finalised and soon the makers will make an official announcement about the same.

Rumours are rife that newbie Ananya Panday is being considered for the role. Kartik Aaryan plays the lead in the flick.