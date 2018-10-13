Ahan's hard work inspires me, says Athiya Shetty

New Delhi: Actress Athiya Shetty said her brother Ahan Shetty's hard work and calm nature inspires her and he is her "guiding force".

"Ahan is younger than me but I treat him as an elder brother... I actually take advice from him. He's very calm and I admire that about him... I learn a lot from him. He's the most hard working person I know," Athiya told IANS while talking about Ahan, who is set to debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX 100".

The 25-year-old actress was here to walk the ramp for the label Poshpride on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week here.

Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her debut in 2015 with "Hero" and was then seen in "Mubarakan" which released in 2017.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Athiya said: "First, the film picks you, then you pick the film."

"I always thought that this is what I want to do and this is how I am going to be. I had a rigid plan but as you grow you mature and learn from your mistakes," she said, adding that the highs and lows have shaped her to the person she is today.

She is now looking forward to her upcoming film with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Asked if she is fashion conscious in real life, Athiya said: "I am not actually . It depends on my mood... Fashion is an extension of your personality."