Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerizes in a saree at Loreal event — See photos

The former Miss World made yet another stunning outing in the six-yard-long attire at a Loreal event. 

New Delhi: Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knew how to stun her fans with her sartorial choice. The 44-year-old actress on Tuesday attended the L'oreal event in Mumbai looking ethereal in a black and white floral print saree. 

Aishwarya has always been very particular about her fashion outings and her latest avatar in the six-yard-long attire is the perfect example of that. 

Take a look at her photos here: 

The gorgeous actress had recently turned showstopper for celebrity-favorite designer Manish Malhotra and walked the ramp in style.

The actress, who joined the social media world quite late is now an avid user of the medium and keeps sharing pictures or videos, making her Instagram family happy and updated.

On the professional front, Aishwarya has a film titled 'Gulab Jamun' with husband Abhishek Bachchan and it will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The two have previously worked together in films like 'Kuch Na Kaho', 'Guru', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Raavan' etc to name a few.

Aishwarya was recently honored with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards. She was accompanied to the event by her daughter Aaradhya and mother.

She was last seen in Anil Kapoor starrer 'Fanney Khan'. The film showed her in a rockstar avatar.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanFanney KhanAnil KapoorManish MalhotraAishwarya sareeAishwarya Loreal

