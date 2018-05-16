Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest pic from Cannes will leave you mesmerised!

New Delhi: Hailed as the most beautiful woman on earth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzled at the Cannes red carpet, as all eyes were set on her. The actress made heads turn with her fashion choices this year.

Ash was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who looked super cute in a red frill frock at the French Riviera. The actress recently made her foray into the social media world and debuted on Instagram.

Her latest picture from Cannes will leave you mesmerised. As she concluded her Cannes trip this time, she posted the picture which spoke a thousand words as she beautifully captioned it, “Thank you for your Love.”

Thank you for your Love A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 16, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Gorgeous isn't it? Well, Ash is a Cannes regular and has been endorsing the beauty and haircare brand Lóreal for many years. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

This year, many Bollywood beauties have graced the French Riveria. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat left a lasting impression.

Sonam Kapoor made her first red carpet appearance as Mrs Ahuja and she looked stunning in a white Ralph and Russo number.