Akshay Kumar's hilarious reaction after smelling his shoe will make your day! - Watch

New Delhi: Be it cinema or his social media gimmicks, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has surpassed our expectations time and again. This time, the 49-year-old hunk tested a method to remove the stinky shoe odour on his social media profile.

But, wait! This isn't the funny part. His reaction after smelling the shoe will definitely make you go ROFL.

"Someone told me it prevents odour if you put a teabag in your shoe but AFTER, this happened to me ;) #foolproofwaytokillsomeone #triedandtested," the 'Airlift' hunk posted online along with a hilarious video.

Watch it to believe it:

Someone told me it prevents odour if u put a teabag in ur shoe but AFTER,this happened to me ;) #foolproofwaytokillsomeone #triedandtested pic.twitter.com/tZKAhm9nrv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 27, 2016

The short clip proves yet again that Akki is the king of expressions.

On the cinema front, Akshay will be hitting the silver screens with 'Jolly LLB 2' on February 10 next year. The movie is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.