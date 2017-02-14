Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Valentine's Day celebration has a 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' touch! Check tweets
New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have an electric chemistry both on and off the screens. Their fans love to see them together in films and rightly so. Soon, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' will bring these two together and we really wait for it.
And what better day than Valentine's Day to promote their venture and that too on Twitter. Yes! So, Varun aka Badri and Alia aka Vaidehi are exchanging love on Valentine's Day and the micro-blogging site happens to be the medium.
Dharma productions' 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' happens to be the second instalment of the 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' franchise which released in 2014. The film is releasing on March 10, 2017.
Their conversation exchange on Twitter is totally lovey-dovey and funny!
Check out here:
डीयर Vaidehi, #ValentinesDay ke liye hum tumhaare liye phool laaye hai! #BadriVailentine @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/PdYu0t1CQB
— Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2017
थैंक्स बद्री. Here, I have a फूल for you too. #BadriVailentine @varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/qTN1T0WOPT
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 14, 2017
