Alia Bhatt can be a good daughter-in-law, says Varun Dhawan

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are doing some great cinema and now have an ocean of fan following supporting them and their work. Both Alia and Varun will be seen together in yet another exciting masala Bollywood venture 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' happens to be the second instalment in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' franchise started off by Dharma productions. Varun is playing Badrinath in the film and Alia is his Dulhania!

The interesting fun-filled chemistry between the duo is loved by the fans, who showered their love on social media once the trailer of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' was released recently.

It so happened that at the trailer launch of the film Varun told reporters that "I think Alia will be a good daughter-in-law as she is good with parents... Will manage the whole family", reports PTI.

To this, Alia jokingly asked Varun, "What about my husband? Will I make for a good wife." Varun then said in a lighter vein, "I can't say."

The "Udta Punjab" actress earlier played the role of a bride twice on screen in "2 States" and "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", and she enjoys playing the character.

"This is third time I am playing 'dulhania' (bride) on screen... I think dulhania is going with my spirit... That's me. Alia equals to dulhania," she said.

The trailer of "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" shows the "Student of the Year" actors dancing to the hit "Tamma Tamma" track of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

To this, Alia said, "I did not try to step into anybody's shoes at all, I was miles away. It's a tribute. We are not trying to recreate the song, we are happy that a song like this existed."

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to hit the screens on March 10, 2017.

Alia said, "We both are nervous for this film, there is excitement and newness, and butterflies in stomach as well. This happens with me for every film."

"I just want to do films. I don't understand the tag lines like realistic or art or massy films, I want to be an actress, I want to do good films and do cinema all over," Alia said.

Varun, on his part, said, "There are only good and bad films. We want to do good films."

(With PTI inputs)