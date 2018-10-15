हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in New York to be with Ranbir Kapoor and family?

Alia took to Instagram to share a picture from New York City

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest 'It' couple of Bollywood. Even though the two haven't made their relationship official, the Instagram PDA and time-to-time public appearances are proof that there is something more than what meets the eye. The Kapoor lad often turns photographer for the 'Raazi' actress and rumour mills are rife that the two are going strong as a couple.

Alia took to Instagram to share a picture from New York City captioning it as, “ The Big Apple'. For those of you who don't know, 'The Big Apple' is a nick name for NYC.

Check out the pic:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are also in New York, for medical treatment of Senior Kapoor. The nature of illness has not been revealed. 

Well, from the post it looks like Alia is there to spend some time with Ranbir and his family in this hour of difficulty. 

Ranbir had almost confirmed the relationship by calling it 'too new to talk about' in an interview with GQ India magazine. On the other hand, Alia, in an interview with NDTV had revealed that she isn't single.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror,  Rishi was asked if he approved of the Jodi or not. To this, Mirror quoted the actor as, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Alia BhattRanbir KapoorRishi KapoorNeetu Kapoor

