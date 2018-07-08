हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt posts adorable birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor—See pic

The actress took to Instagram stories to wish Neetu a very happy birthday.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship is the talk of the town these days. The two make for an adorable couple and people just can't stop gushing over them. Fondly called 'Raila' by their fans, reports of things getting serious between the two have also started doing rounds.

Recently, when Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor dropped 'awwdorable' comments on Alia's Instagram pictures, the internet couldn't keep calm. Alia and Ranbir seem to be bonding well with each other's family and rumours are that the two might even tie the knot sometime in future.

While there is no official announcement of the marriage or their relationship status, Alia has just posted a really sweet birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor.

Check out the screenshot right here:

Well, we would love if 'Raila' make their relationship official!

Reports regarding Alia and Ranbir's relationship started doing rounds when the two started shooting for the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir almost confirmed his relationship with Alia by calling it 'Too new to talk about' during an interview.

On the work front, Alia has just wrapped up shooting of 'Kalank' and is gearing up for 'Brahmastra'.

Ranbir's 'Sanju' has emerged a box-office winner and has received immense appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. The actor will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.  

