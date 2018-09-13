हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shares yet another awesome pic clicked by rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor—See pic

Alia recently shared a philosophical quote along with a picture clicked by RK.

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest 'it' couple—Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are hogging the limelight and for all the right reasons. The adorable new couple is currently shooting for their upcoming venture 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria and the actress keeps sharing pictures from the exotic locations.

Alia recently shared a philosophical quote along with a picture clicked by RK (Ranbir Kapoor). She wrote: keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone.. RK

Isn't it beautifully captured by the lensman? We must say, Ranbir has got some great photography skills.

The Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

 

 

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor brahmastra Bollywood

