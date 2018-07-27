हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sizzles on the cover of Bold magazine-See inside

Alia Bhatt sizzles on the cover of Bold magazine-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is in the headlines because of her personal and professional outings, has graced the cover of Bold magazine in a lavender colored off-shoulder top. 

Check out the picture

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra alongside her alleged lover Ranbir Kapoor.

Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahmastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

