Alia Bhatt's Pilates workout video will motivate you to hit the gym—Watch

Alia shared a Pilates workout video which is all the motivation we need to hit the gym on a lazy Sunday!

Alia Bhatt's Pilates workout video will motivate you to hit the gym—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous and much talented Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects in her kitty. The actress is currently shooting for 'Brahmastra' and often shares BTS videos on Instagram stories.

In her latest Instagram post, Alia shared a Pilates workout video which is all the motivation we need to hit the gym on a lazy Sunday!

The caption of the video is, “Shooting nights can be very tiring for the body cause of the way it messes with your natural body clock.. I woke up today feeling so so exhausted.. But after monkeying around and doing some intense pilates, my energy level just shot up. The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is like meditation for me.. If you miss even one beat of focus everything can go totally off.. And ofcourse don't miss my beautiful trainer @yasminkarachiwala in the background with her soft but strict instructions”

Alia will share screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in 'Brahmastra'. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in Christmas 2019.  Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is backing the film.

On the personal front, Alia's love life is making headlines these days. The actress has never directly admitted to dating Ranbir but gives ample hints that something is cooking between the two. Ranbir and Alia are often spotted together and love seems to have blossomed between the two during the 'Brahmastra' shoot.

