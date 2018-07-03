हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahaakshay Chakraborty

All you need to know about Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, accused of rape by Bhojpuri actress

The Bollywood star's son is facing charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaaskshay Chakraborty, fondly called Mimoh, has been accused of rape and forcing abortion by an actress who has worked in Hindi as well as Bhojpuri films. A Delhi court has in fact ordered an FIR against the actor, who has failed to make a remarkable presence in the Indian film industry. Here's a look at the journey of Mithun's son in Bollywood till date.

Mahaakshay Chakraborty made his debut in Jimmy (2008). The actor then went missing from the big screen for some time but made a comeback with 'Haunted – 3D' in the year 2011.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the movie was a horror film and went on to become a hit at the box office. Besides Mahaakshay, the film also starred Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur and Arif Zakaria.

Mahaakshay's action film, 'The Murderer' is still waiting to be released. The actor has also starred in movies like 'Loot' and 'Enemmy'. He was last seen in the romantic movie 'Ishqedarriyaan' directed by V. K. Prakash. The film also starred Mohit Dutta and Evelyn Sharma.

On Monday, Rohini court ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay. The Bollywood star's son is facing charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

Reports said that the actress alleged that Mahaakshay got into a physical relationship with her, making false promises of marrying her. The actress also alleged that when she got pregnant, Mahaakshay gave her some medicine which led to abortion.

The actress has also alleged that Mithun's wife, yesteryear actress Yogeeta Bali had threatened the complainant of dire consequences if she continued her relationship with Mahaakshay.

