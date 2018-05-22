Amber Heard to receive shining star award at Maui Film Festival

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Amber Heard will be honoured with this year's shining star award at the 19th annual Maui Film Festival. The award honours actors "who dares to dream big and delivers brilliantly charismatic and revelatory performances every time that opportunity knocks."

"We are thrilled to add Amber Heard to this year's collection of highlights as the recipient of the Maui Film Festival's shining star award for her ever-evolving, revelatory, and ascending film career," festival founder and director Barry Rivers said in a statement issued to Variety.

The award ceremony will take place at the Celestial Cinema during the festival, which runs from June 13 to June 17 at the Wailea Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

Previous winners include Adam Driver, Zac Efron, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Freida Pinto, Emma Roberts, and Olivia Wilde.