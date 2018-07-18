हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nelson Mandela

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic on Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary

Mandela passed away on December 13, 2013 after battling a recurring lung infection. He was 95. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 100th birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan spoke aboout his meeting with the former in Robben Island prison.

He took to twitter to post, "Nelson Mandela DAY .. 100th birth anniversary .. !! Had my greatest honour to meet him in SoAfrica on two momentous occasions! A humble caring down to earth personality .. visited his cell in Robben Island prison .. historic visit !"

Alongside, he uploaded a picture of their meeting, where they can be seen shaking hands.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also posted a picture earlier in the day, with the caption, "Remembering @NelsonMandela on his 100th birthday. I was extremely fortunate enough to have met him early on in my life. So much to learn, so much to get inspired from. #Madiba100," Tendulkar captioned the picture.

Actress Shabana Azmi too tweeted about her meeting with the Mandela.

"Am blessed to have met #Nelson Mandela twice.What a giant of a man. His ideology of non violence ,truth and reconciliation is needed today more than ever.On his 100th birth centenary my deepest respect," read her tweet.

Paying a tribute to the revolutionist, international sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on the same theme at Puri Beach in Odisha.

