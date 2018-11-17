हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a pose at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash—Pics

Aishwarya shared a picture on Instagram which has the Bachchans striking a pose on Aaradhya's birthday!

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a pose at Aaradhya Bachchan&#039;s birthday bash—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned a year older on November 16, 2018. The 7-year-old is the apple of her parent's eye and celebrated her special day with family and friends.

Aishwarya shared a picture on Instagram which has the Bachchans striking a pose on Aaradhya's birthday!

The adorable little Aaradhya is surrounded by her friends and family including mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dad Abhishek Bachchan, granddad Amitabh Bachchan and grandmom Jaya Bachchan.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Along with this, other pictures were also shared by Aishwarya:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek is known to be a doting husband to Aishwarya and a caring father to Aaradhya. The actor is quite protective of his family and often takes a stand for them on social media.

The actor will soon share screen space with his wife Aishwarya in a film titled 'Gulab Jamun'. It is after a gap of 8 years that we will get to see Aishwarya and Abhishek together on screen! Anurag Kashyap will produce the film which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. 

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanAaradhya BachchanAbhishek BachchanAmitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close