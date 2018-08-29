हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan prefers donating personally over campaign route

The cine icon opened up about paying off farmers' loans and aiding martyrs' families at a press conference of iconic television game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he finds it better to donate personally rather than being part of a campaign.

The cine icon opened up about paying off farmers' loans and aiding martyrs' families at a press conference of iconic television game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" here.

"While there are a lot of issues that have touched my hearts, the farmers' suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible," Big B said. 

"I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. It also really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the Chief Minister's office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already."

The actor added: "Campaigns take a long time to fructify as there are a lot of formalities and legalities involved. When you take charge, it happens much faster."

