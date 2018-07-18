हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's first ad with daughter Shweta Nanda will melt your heart—Watch

Fantastic right? With this ad, Shweta has finally made her acting debut and we couldn't be less thrilled! 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s first ad with daughter Shweta Nanda will melt your heart—Watch
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan left the internet emotional as he featured in a new ad for Kalyan Jewellers with his daughter Shweta Nanda. Senior Bachchan plays the role of an old man and Shweta plays his daughter. Even though the ad is for a jewellery brand, its story will take you by surprise.

Big B took to Twitter to share the ad and wrote, “T 2870 - Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !!”

Fantastic right? With this ad, Shweta has finally made her acting debut and we couldn't be less thrilled! The father-daughter duo are winning hearts and the internet has already been flooded with positive comments about the duo.

Mr. Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra. The fantasy adventure series will be a trilogy, a first of its kind in Bollywood  The first part of the film is expected to release on August 15, 2019. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The cast of the film shot for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Mouni Roy, famous for her portrayal of Naagin on Indian Tv.

Brahmastra also has actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar on board to play a negative role.

The film has been named after Lord Brahma's weapon which is believed to be the most powerful.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanShweta Nandaamitabh bachchan adShweta Nanda Amitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close