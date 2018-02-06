Amitabh Bachchan's reaction after being trolled for following Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan is epic

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, who recently threatened to quit Twitter after complaining that the micro-blogging site had reduced his number of followers, is reportedly following a few Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

He has reportedly followed Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and several others. And soon trolls were at work. They trolled the megastar and believed that his account was hacked else he wouldn’t have followed the Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

To silence them Bachchan tweeted:

T 2602 -

जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं बहुतों को follow करता हूँ ,

ये काम मैं अपने मन से स्वयं करता हूँ ,

ज़माना कहता है किसी ने hack कर दिया आपका account ;

कहते हैं, इससे मिल रहा औरों को discount

दूसरों को follow करना गुनाह है ,गर

लाख गुनाह और करूँगा , यहीं पर !!

~ ab pic.twitter.com/DpSJbU8Jk5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 2 February 2018

Here’s a rough translation.

“Yes, I do follow many on Twitter. And I do it with my own will. People say that my account has been hacked. They also say that some are benefitting from it. If following someone is a crime, I shall commit a lot more crimes, here.”

Priyank, who was ecstatic on being following by the megastar tweeted:

It's an honour for me @SrBachchan sir . ITS AN HONOUR I feel blessed today can't be much happy pic.twitter.com/yRj37E7f5F — Priyank Sharma (OFFICIAL) (@ipriyanksharmaa) 2 February 2018

The megastar had threatened to quit Twitter last week after observing that his number of followers had reduced.

The fan following of Big B had quickly dropped from 33 million to 32.9 million.

Amitabh, who shares Twitter ranking with superstar Shah Rukh Khan (32.9 million followers), tweeted late on Wednesday: "Twitter! You reduced my number of followers. Haha! That's a joke. Time to get off from you. Thank you for the ride. There are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting!"

(With IANS inputs)