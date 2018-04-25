Amjad Ali Khan, Anupam Kher get Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Mumbai: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle and veteran actor Anupam Kher were among the prominent personalities who were conferred the 'Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards' on the occasion of his 76th death anniversary here.

Bhosle was conferred the award for life achievements, while Anupam was acknowledged by a Special Award honouring his contributions to cinema and theatre, at a glittering function presided over by Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Shanmukhananda Hall late on Tuesday.

Besides, Dhananjay Datar was awarded for social entrepreneurship, the Vagvilasini Award went to poet Yogesh Gaur for literature, Shriram Gogate Award to Rajiv Khandekar for journalism, Mohan Wagh Award to 'Ananya' as the Best Drama of the Year, the Asha Bhosle Award for social work to Mery Behlihimji of the Central Society of Education for the Deaf.

"I feel blessed and humbled receiving this award. For musicians of India, especially for me, this is the greatest and most prestigious honour of my life. The legendary Master Deenanath Mangeshkar gave the revered Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle (Mangeshkar), Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadilkar (Mangeshkar) and Pandit Hridayanath Mangeshkar to the music world," Khan said on the occasion.

Bhosle said: "This award is really special for me as it is in my father's name. But more than that, I feel honoured as it has been conferred upon many stalwarts over the years. I feel blessed."

The pre-eminent Mangeshkar family has been celebrating Master Deenanath Mangeshkar's death anniversary since the past 75 years, and it became public in 1988 with the awards ceremonies.

"In memory of our father, whose monumental contributions as a singer, musician and stage artiste have inspired people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the annual awards ceremony to honour legends from different fields," said Hridayanath Mangeshkar.

The awards night, organised jointly with Hridayesh Arts, included a classical programme with a kathak performance by exponent Birju Maharaj and Saswati Sen, thumris rendered by Ajoy Chakraborty and Anindo Chatterjee on the tabla, in the presence of a large number of celebrities from the entertainment world and the extended members of the Mangeshkar family.