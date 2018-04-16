Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle to get Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Mumbai: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, legendary singer Asha Bhosle and veteran actor Anupam Kher will be receiving the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on April 24 for their contribution to their respective fields.

While Bhosle will be awarded Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Lifetime Award, Kher will receive Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Special Award for contribution to Indian Theatre and Cinema.

The announcement of the award took place at Prabhu Kunj, the residence of Mangeshkar family in the presence of singer Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar among others.

"In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as a singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organizes the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honour legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses," Hridaynath said.

The award ceremony will take place at the Shri Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion along with some musical performance.

Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saswati Sen will be delivering a Kathak performance followed by Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's rendition of Thumris, with Anindo Chatterjee as the Tabla accompanist.

The programme will conclude with Chakraborty's Thumri rendition with Bhavmudra presentation by Maharaj.