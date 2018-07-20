हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday wishes good luck to Janhvi Kapoor with this adorable childhood photo

Ananya is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'.

Ananya Panday wishes good luck to Janhvi Kapoor with this adorable childhood photo
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'. The actress turned into a cool student for the film and Ananya's first look from the movie had left everyone impressed. The young actress looked adorable, posing with a backpack. SOTY 2 also stars Tiger Shroff and marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria as well.

Looks like Ananya is a childhood friend of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi makes her Bollywood debut today with 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter.

To wish her dear friend and the entire team good luck for the film, Ananya posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with an endearing childhood photo of the two upcoming actresses.

Here's Ananya's post:

 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

The caption of the pic is, “Always a big (heart emoji) for you @janhvikapoor !! Good luck to the entire team of #Dhadak @ishaan95 @shashankkhaitan @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies"

'Dhadak' also marks Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter.

The movie has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta, 'Dhadak' is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoordhadakIshaan KhatterAnanya PandayStudent of the Year

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close