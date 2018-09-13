Ankita Lokhande gets into festive mood and her latest pics are proof

New Delhi: Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her foray in the Bollywood film industry. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress will be seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' starring Kangana Ranaut.

Ankita, who is an active social media user, recently uploaded several photos of herself dressed in a traditional wear. The girl was wearing a Chaniya Choli while holding electric diyas in her hands in one of the photos.

In another photo, she was seen wearing dark kohled eyes, jhumkas and slightly curled hair.

Check out her photos here:

On the professional front, Ankita will be seen playing the character of Jhalkar Bai, an advisor and friend of 'Queen of Jhansi'. The film is slated to release on 25th January next year and will clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray'.

As per reports, Ankita learnt the art of horse riding to ace her part in the film.

Earlier, in 2016, there were rumours that Ankita was roped in by the makers to play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical movie 'Padmaavat'. However, the role was essayed by Deepika Padukone. Later, in 2017, multiple reports claimed that Lokhande was signed for director Girish Malik's upcoming film 'Torbaaz' opposite Sanjay Dutt. Anyhow, Malik denied this news and said that apart from Sanjay Dutt, no one else has been signed or even approached.

Not many know that Ankita was a state level badminton player in her college life.