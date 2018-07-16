हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is the sunshine in Virat Kohli's life and this pic is proof!

The actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give major relationship goals to all the couples out there. They had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

The duo often shares their adorable pictures on social media sending the fans to a tizzy. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey picture posing with hubby dearest.

Check it out here:

She really has a beam of sunlight falling on her and holding onto Virat. This picture is surely gonna melt your heart, right? Anushka accompanied cricketer hubby to London for the India-England ODI.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai's ambitious project 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It also stars Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's last movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

SRK will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Besides, she has 'Sui Dhaaga' with Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It will release on September 28, 2018.

