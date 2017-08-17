Anushka Sharma poses with elephants in Sri Lanka- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life in Sri Lanka. An Anushka- Virat fan page shared a photo of the actress along with alleged beau Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka.

Anushka posted a selfie on Instagram along with a few elephants in the background and we can't stop obsessing over the beauty of the place as well as the peaceful smile on Anushka's face.

Here is her Instagram post:

A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well ! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Now that's what you call travel goals, right?

