Anushka Sharma poses with elephants in Sri Lanka- See pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life in Sri Lanka. An Anushka- Virat fan page shared a photo of the actress along with alleged beau Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:30
Anushka Sharma poses with elephants in Sri Lanka- See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having the time of her life in Sri Lanka. An Anushka- Virat fan page shared a photo of the actress along with alleged beau Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka.

Anushka posted a selfie on Instagram along with a few elephants in the background and we can't stop obsessing over the beauty of the place as well as the peaceful smile on Anushka's face.

Here is her Instagram post:

A day spent with elephants ... is a day spent well !

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Now that's what you call travel goals, right?
 

